Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,650. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

