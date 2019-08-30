Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,820. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

