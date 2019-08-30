Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,092.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 374.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 45,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

