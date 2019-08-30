Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 18,852 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 498,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

