Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Sells $73,377.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Renae M. Gaudette sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $73,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WINA opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.26. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $144.36 and a 12 month high of $194.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 236.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Winmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Winmark by 53,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

