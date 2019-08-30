Insider Selling: GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Insider Sells $13,991.00 in Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) insider Richard Calder sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $13,991.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,152,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Richard Calder sold 1,770 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $14,567.10.

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Calder bought 20,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $56,517.74.

On Friday, July 5th, Richard Calder sold 1,274 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $22,715.42.

GTT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.56. GTT Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTT. Cowen decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,945,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 635,233 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 1,632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 187,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

