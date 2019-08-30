Insider Buying: New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys 237,500 Shares of Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Shane Stephan bought 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$513,000.00 ($363,829.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. New Hope Co. Limited has a 52 week low of A$2.09 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of A$4.50 ($3.19).

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

