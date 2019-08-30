Insider Buying: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) CEO Acquires $22,080.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite acquired 4,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $22,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,078.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fluidigm stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,875,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $8,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

