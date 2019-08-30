Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases 6,329 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Peter Watson acquired 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.90 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.10 ($35,460.35).

Downer EDI Limited has a one year low of A$5.96 ($4.22) and a one year high of A$8.17 ($5.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$7.22 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

