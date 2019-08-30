Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Purchases £59,660 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).
LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,168 ($41.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,036.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,165.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
