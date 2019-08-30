Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 4,690,085 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,535,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

