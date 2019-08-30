Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 4,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.