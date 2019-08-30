Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.40

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.40 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 308687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 114.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

