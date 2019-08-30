INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.65

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 2710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.