Indicoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Indicoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00020128 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

