Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

