IceChain Achieves Market Cap of $4,518.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $4,518.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.14 or 0.04907839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

