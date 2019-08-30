iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12, 15,089 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 19,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 7.33% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

