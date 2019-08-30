Huobi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $88.32 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $953.64 million and approximately $88.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00040360 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.04901525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,880,576 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

