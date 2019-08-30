Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.00

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 134.80 ($1.76), with a volume of 340860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSW. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

