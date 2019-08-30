HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $532,647.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. HOLD has a market cap of $532,647.00 and approximately $998.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.