Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,068. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

