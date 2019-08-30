Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $19.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $490.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.