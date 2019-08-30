HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.96

Shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.