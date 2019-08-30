High Voltage (HVCO) Price Tops $0.0090

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One High Voltage coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, High Voltage has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. High Voltage has a market cap of $13,452.00 and $11.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

High Voltage is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin . High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.