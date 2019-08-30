Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.72-1.76 EPS.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

