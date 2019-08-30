Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Buys $49,940.80 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah bought 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

