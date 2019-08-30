HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.69. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

