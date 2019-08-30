Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,979 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,658,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

