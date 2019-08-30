Head to Head Survey: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) & Fabrinet (NASDAQ:FN)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 7.63% 15.40% 10.48%

18.4% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Fabrinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.58 billion 1.17 $120.96 million $3.35 14.95

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonim Technologies and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 140.54%. Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $58.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Sonim Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

