Head to Head Review: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verb Technology and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $30,000.00 891.75 -$12.13 million N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $22.55 million 0.62 -$2.91 million ($0.23) -4.26

Dolphin Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verb Technology and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 223.13%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -286.22% -816.37% -121.85% Dolphin Entertainment -19.48% -43.02% -11.73%

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Verb Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

