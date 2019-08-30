Head-To-Head Contrast: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teligent and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent $65.86 million 0.77 -$36.26 million ($0.33) -2.85 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $599.67 million 14.81 $273.74 million $2.96 21.35

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Teligent. Teligent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Teligent has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Teligent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Teligent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teligent and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent -46.67% -102.17% -9.42% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 49.90% 38.70% 17.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teligent and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 0 7 1 0 2.13

Teligent currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Teligent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teligent is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Teligent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing and development business, including the development, manufacturing, filling, and package of topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. Its topical semi-solid and liquid products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals; and the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. Teligent, Inc. sells its products through national chain drug stores, drug wholesalers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It is involved in developing neurology products that include IONIS-HTTRx for Huntington's diseases; and IONIS-SOD1Rx and IONIS-C9Rx for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome; WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy; AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; and IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity, IONIS-PKKRx/IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema, and IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders, IONIS-FXIRx for clotting disorders, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases, and IONIS-DGAT2Rx for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; and IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders and IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; and IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis b virus infection, and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease, and IONIS-JBI1-2.5Rx for gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

