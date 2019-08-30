Head-To-Head Analysis: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) versus Donegal Group (NYSE:DGICB)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Insurance and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $823.82 million 1.01 $117.05 million N/A N/A Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.44 -$32.76 million N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 12.14% 25.77% 7.50% Donegal Group 1.75% 0.39% 0.09%

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

