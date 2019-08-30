HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,668 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of HDFC Bank worth $311,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $3,040,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

