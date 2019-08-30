Havven Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Havven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and IDEX. Havven has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

About Havven

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for Havven is havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Liquid, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

