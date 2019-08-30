Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €51.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.20 ($56.05).

ETR SAE opened at €29.75 ($34.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.36 and its 200 day moving average is €35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €54.00 ($62.79). The stock has a market cap of $359.23 million and a PE ratio of -9.19.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

