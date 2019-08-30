Harvey Partners LLC Purchases 20,430 Shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for about 1.2% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.26. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

