Harvey Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises approximately 4.3% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 398,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $692.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $43,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,405.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,964 shares of company stock worth $2,941,650 over the last 90 days. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

