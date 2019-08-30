Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.48. Harte Hanks shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million.

In other news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 35,002 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $102,905.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

