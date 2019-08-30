Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 749,831 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,017,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 51,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.