HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Trading Down 2.1%

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.08 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.08 ($2.41), approximately 558 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46).

The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 956.45.

About HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

