Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,447 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 19,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.