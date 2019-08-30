Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,171,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 363,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 138,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

