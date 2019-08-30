Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,839. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,064,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

