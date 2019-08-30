Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $144.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.40.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total value of $114,297.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $292,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,783 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

