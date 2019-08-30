GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $50.57 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $50.57 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008093 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,843,619 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, QBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

