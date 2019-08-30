GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total value of $1,563,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,786.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $871.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,868.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,823.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

