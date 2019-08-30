GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $663,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 723,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coty by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 18.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

COTY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

