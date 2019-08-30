GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $651,000 Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at $520,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $64,125.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,170.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $310,549. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

