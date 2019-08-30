GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 13,056 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,343,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

